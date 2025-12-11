Hardik Pandya On The Cusp Of Attaining New T20I Career Milestone, India All-Rounder Set To Join Star Duo In Elusive List

India are all set to lock horns with South Africa in the second ODI of the ongoing five-match T20I series. The second T20I of the series will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

After winning the ODI series against South Africa by a margin of 2-1, the 'men in blue' decimated the Proteas at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. India are currently 1-0 up in the series and they will look to extend their lead.

Hardik Pandya On The Verge Of New Milestone

Hardik Pandya has had many injury issues recently and hence he had to remain on the sidelines after the Asia Cup. With the T20 World Cup just two months away, India will not risk either Hardik Pandya or his fitness as he is extremely crucial to the balance of the Indian side. Hardik not only scored a quickfire fifty, but also claimed a wicket in the two overs that he bowled. Hardik is now just one wicket away from creating a new career milestone.

The all-rounder has played 121 T20Is for India and has taken 99 wickets so far in the format. Hardik has an economy of 8.22 and is just one wicket away from touching the 100-wicket mark. Hardik Pandya is all set to join Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, two Indian bowlers who have taken 100 wickets in the format.

India are currently ranked one in the ICC T20 Rankings and they are expected to remain at the top of the table by the time this series ends.

