Rohit Sharma Opens up on Bond With Virat Kohli, 2027 WC Ambition: 'We Have Seen a Lot of Setbacks'

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are easily two of the best white-ball cricketers of the generation. The two have almost played for nearly two decades, but their chemistry and bond has been questioned time and again. Now, with both of them at the twilight of their career, Rohit opened up on his bond with Kohli. Admitting that the duo have seen a lot of setbacks together, Rohit revealed why winning 2024 T20 WC was special.

‘Seen a lot of setbacks as well’

"There was so much riding on both of us to take the team through. Not that the other guys weren’t keen or hungry enough. But being – I don’t like to say that word – the two senior-most in that squad, we had played a lot of cricket together, except IPL. When he came into the team, I was only a year into my career. So, literally, we did everything together. And we have seen a lot of setbacks as well, with the World Cups,” Rohit said while speaking to the ICC.

“Both of us knew that it was our last World Cup. Last T20 World Cup. So that made it even more special,” he added while being quick to correct himself.

RoKo Set For ODI 2027 WC

Going by their form, there is little doubt that the two senior pros are eyeing the 2027 ODI WC. The way the two played the three-match ODI series against South Africa showed that there is enough hunger in the belly. While Kohli was the player of the series for scoring 302 runs in three games, Rohit amassed 146 runs at an average of 48.66. It would now be interesting to see if they are going to feature in the domestic circuit or not.