Hardik Pandya Reacts to MI Fans Cheering For SRH During IPL 2026 Match: 'Sometimes it Hurts'

MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Captain Hardik Pandya had a night to forget as Mumbai Indians registered yet another loss in this season and now their chances of a playoff finish is in jeopardy. MI were beaten on Wednesday by Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets despite scoring a mammoth 243 for five. Following the loss, Hardik admitted letting down the fans who turn up in numbers to support the MI franchise. He also spoke about the MI fans cheering for an SRH win.

‘We need to entertain them more’

“Yes, I think we have not given them much opportunity to back us. But they have been quite fantastic and loyal. Sometimes it hurts when the opposition team comes and they start chanting their names,” Hardik said.

He added that the responsibility lies with the team to deliver performances that win back the crowd’s trust and enthusiasm.

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“We need to entertain them more to make sure we get that love and trust from them,” he noted.

It is clear Hardik’s comments reflect a broader reality of MI’s underwhelming season. The five-time champions have not lived upto the expectations and hence find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

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