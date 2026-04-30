Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain to Escape BCCI's Punishment Despite Violating IPL's Code of Conduct. Here's Why
Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: While speculations are rife over Parag being banned, it is understood that he may escape getting punished.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: While speculations are rife over Parag being banned, it is understood that he may escape getting punished in a big way. It is understood that an explanation would be asked but he will not be penalised in a big way. A source close to the development claimed that BCCI would act now that Parag was caught doing it so openly, but he will not be banned.
No Big Punishment For Parag
"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes, but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act," said a well-placed IPL source.
"We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take a further course of action," the official was quoted as saying.
Advertisement
As per a report on Times Now, it is understood that Parag would also escape a big punishment as there is ‘no provision’ in the rulebook for vaping. At best, he would be issued a warning.
For a unversed, the RR team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his mobile phone in the dugout.
Advertisement
Royals Set to Make Playoff?
The Rajasthan side have been in very good form this season and a big reason for that is the explosive batting of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi at the top of the order. With six wins in nine games, Rajasthan are currently fourth in the points table and look good to make the playoff. Rajasthan would take on Delhi Capitals in their next game on May 1.