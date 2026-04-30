Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: RR Captain to Escape BCCI's Punishment Despite Violating IPL's Code of Conduct. Here's Why

Riyan Parag Vaping Controversy: While speculations are rife over Parag being banned, it is understood that he may escape getting punished in a big way. It is understood that an explanation would be asked but he will not be penalised in a big way. A source close to the development claimed that BCCI would act now that Parag was caught doing it so openly, but he will not be banned.

No Big Punishment For Parag

"A lot of players consume e-cigarettes, but they don't do it in the dressing room. It is too risky and careless to be doing that with so many cameras around. With Parag caught vaping so openly, the BCCI might be forced to act," said a well-placed IPL source.

"We will be seeking an explanation from Riyan on this issue, as vaping is not allowed. Depending on his explanation, the IPL will take a further course of action," the official was quoted as saying.

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As per a report on Times Now, it is understood that Parag would also escape a big punishment as there is ‘no provision’ in the rulebook for vaping. At best, he would be issued a warning.

For a unversed, the RR team manager Romi Bhinder was fined Rs 1 lakh for breaching PMOA protocol after being found using his mobile phone in the dugout.

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