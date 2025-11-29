MS Dhoni To Visit JSCA Cricket Stadium During India vs South Africa 1st ODI? Skipper KL Rahul Drops Major Hint

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India will lock horns against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the upcoming first ODI match of the series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

India are coming into the three-match ODI series after sustaining a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in the two-game Test series.

Virat-Rohit To Play International Cricket In India After 10 Months

The upcoming ODI match in Ranchi will mark Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to international cricket in India after almost 10 months. The last time the star duo was seen playing was back in February 2025, against England.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's last ODI match was against Australia in Sydney, when they wreaked havoc against the mighty Aussies. Rohit and Virat solidified an unbeaten 168-run partnership, helping India to clinch a nine-wicket win over Australia.

In the upcoming three-match ODI series, KL Rahul will be leading the Men in Blue after Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the series due to a neck injury.

The first ODI match between India and South Africa will be played in Ranchi, which is also the home of former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Earlier on Thursday, November 27, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant visited MS Dhoni's home to have dinner.

Will MS Dhoni Visit Stadium During 1st ODI Match? KL Rahul Provide Update

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, KL Rahul acknowledged that he and the other team members are big fans of MS Dhoni. He added that the Indian cricketers have huge respect for MS Dhoni.

“Obviously, we have all played under him. We have all been his fans, and we have also played alongside him. So he is a friend. And to know someone like MS, you know, what can I say — it’s a really happy feeling. Getting an opportunity like this, to know someone as big and as successful as him as an Indian cricketer, we have all respected him as a human being as well,” MS Dhoni told reporters at the pre-match press conference.

KL Rahul dropped a major hint on whether MS Dhoni will come to the stadium during the first ODI match of the series, saying that the excitement for the crowd will increase if the former Indian skipper comes. He further added that if the crowd turns out in big numbers, it will help them clinch a win.

“So if he comes to watch the match, the excitement for the crowd and for us will increase even more. So yes, we’re happy. If the crowd turns up in big numbers, we will also enjoy playing here. And hopefully, we can win the game, put in a good performance, entertain the crowd, and MS Dhoni will also feel happy that we won,” he added.