Hardik Pandya Shares Cricketing Knowledge With Son Agastya, Heartwarming Video Wins Hearts: WATCH

Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya recently shared some heartwarming father-son time while bonding over cricket. As one of India's premier all-rounders, Pandya's bat selection needs to be pristine as he plays the role of a finisher in limited-overs cricket. Agastya Pandya also stepped in to help his dad pick out a bat that would favour him during the game. The video is going viral on social media.

Hardik Pandya Shares Heartwarming Moments With Son Agastya

Team India superstar Hardik Pandya has emerged as Team India's crisis man, who strides in to make a game-changing impact. The all-rounder has played a key role in India's recent championship-winning campaigns.

Hardik bowled the final over at the T20 World Cup Final with sheer brilliance despite being under pressure. He also displayed a good outing at the Champions Trophy for Team India, as they won the Champions Trophy title.

With no cricketing duties at the moment, Hardik Pandya is enjoying some downtime at home with his family, especially with his kid Agastya.

In a video shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya is seen spending quality time with his son Agastya as they bond over cricket bats in a heartwarming moment. Hardik was weighing his bat while Agastya made guesses on whether the bat was heavy, medium or lightweight.

Junior Pandya made the correct guesses, and the all-rounder was then seen imparting some more cricketing knowledge to his son.

Hardik Pandya titled the video, "Had to get my resident cricket expert Agastya to weigh in on my bat selection."

Agastya Pandya Is A Spectacular Work In Progress As A Cricketer!

Hardik Pandya is an undeniable figure in Indian cricket, whose clutch abilities have helped Team India in times of need. Cricket runs in the Pandya family, with his brother Krunal Pandya also making waves in domestic and franchise cricket.

Notably, Agastya is a spectacular work in progress as well. Hardik Pandya's son can definitely bat, and India cricketer Tilak Varma was mighty impressed with his skills.