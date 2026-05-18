Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah: Who Will Lead MI During IPL 2026 Match vs KKR?

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya has linked up with the Mumbai Indians and that makes the captaincy scenario complicated. Who will eventually lead MI - will it be Hardik, Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah? Once Hardik picked up a back spasm, Suryakumar Yadav and Bumrah led the side in his absence. MI defeated LSG and almost defeated RCB under SKY’s captaincy and then in their last game, MI defeated PBKS under Bumrah’s captaincy. Now, this makes it a tricky choice for the management.

Who Eventually Leads?

Reports coming through claim that the MI management would continue with Bumrah as the leader for their remaining games of the season. Hardik is expected to join the squad purely as a player after missing games. Now, if this is the case, it would not be wrong to say that we may not see Hardik as part of MI in the next season. There are also reports which claim that trade talks with other franchises over Hardik has already started.

For the unversed, MI are already out of contention for the playoff. They have a lot of think about once the season comes to an end.

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MI take on KKR on May 20 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

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Hardik to Tie Knot?

The spotlight has been on Hardik for reasons not relating to cricket lately. Multiple reports claim that Hardik is planning to get married to his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma on May 22 in Udaipur in an intimate private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.