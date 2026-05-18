MS Dhoni NOT Retiring Tonight vs SRH, Will Play IPL 2027? R. Ashwin's Prediction on CSK Icon Goes Viral

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Spotlight is firmly on MS Dhoni as retirement talk peaks ahead of the clash at Chepauk versus Hyderabad. While speculations are rife, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has made a huge prediction. As per Ashwin, Dhoni is not retiring tonight. In fact, he goes on to predict that Dhoni may finally retire in 2027. Ashwin also dropped his prediction for tonight's game where he reckoned Akeal Hosein may be in the CSK XII.

‘Not happening today! In 2027? May be’

Ashwin's tweet read: "Not happening today! In 2027? May be. Don’t think any batting changes will happen. Akeal Hosein in ?"

Ahead of the match, Ashwin had also predicted on his podcast that he expects Dhoni to feature as the Impact player.

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Ashwin said on 'Ash Ki Baat': "I have a feeling that he will play tomorrow. Many commentators are coming to Chepauk for the match. I don’t know whether he will play or not, but he will definitely come. If he plays, it will be difficult for CSK to fit him in. They may have to drop Prashant Veer, but he could play only as an Impact Player.”

For the unversed, Dhoni had a long net session on the eve of the game and looked completely fit. But again, knowing Dhoni, that stands for nothing.

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CSK Probable XII: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Dian Forrester/MS Dhoni, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary

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