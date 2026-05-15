Hardik Pandya to Comeback? Shardul Thakur Shares MI Allrounder's Injury Update After Win vs PBKS in IPL 2026

PBKS vs MI, IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya is going to make a comeback to the MI side for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders? While speculations are rife over Pandya, Shardul Thakur has broken silence and given his two cents on it. When asked about the trade rumours doing the rounds on social media about Hardik, Thakur admitted that all rumours are not false. He also clarified that it is the team management that will take the final call. Revealing that Pandya has started training, Thakur said he is hopeful that the regular MI captain will make a comeback to the side for their game against Kolkata.

‘Expecting him to return to action in Kolkata’

"There is a lot of chatter on social media. Some are true and some are false. But only the team management decides in the end. If we talk specifically about Hardik Pandya, he had an injury and he did not travel with the team. He travelled to Raipur, but he was not able to play there. He is now in Mumbai training. I am expecting him to return to action in Kolkata and play the game," Thakur said at the post-match presser.

MI Edge PBKS

Tilak Varma was the star as his breathtaking 75* off 33 balls took his side over the line in a tricky chase against Punjab in Dharamsala. While MI is already out of the playoff race, the win over a formidable Punjab is bound to boost the morale in the dressing-room. For MI, it is about pride from here and they can also get a new combination in place for the next season as well.