Mumbai Indians To Sack Hardik Pandya After IPL 2026 Debacle? Speculations Mount After Huge Verdict Dropped

IPL 2026 hasn't panned out the way the Mumbai Indians have hoped so far. Hardik Pandya and Co. have officially been eliminated and will be playing for their pride for the remaining two matches. Mumbai are currently are taking on Punjab Kings at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Hardik Pandya To Be Sacked By Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai retained their core part of the setup ahead of IPL 2026 and Hardik assumed the charge once again. He rejoined MI from the Gujarat Titans in 2023 and, since then, has been a constant part of the team. Hardik's form has dipped and he hasn't really made a mark with both bat and ball. He has managed just 146 runs in 8 matches and added just 4 wickets to his tally, which has further raised questions over his leadership abilities.

He has also struggled due to a back spasm and missed the last two matches. There have also been rumours of him leaving the franchise and now former Indian selector Kris Srikkanth feels Hardik will part ways with MI. On his YouTube channel, he said, “Looks like there’s no news, no official update from anyone. It feels like they’ve basically said, ‘You’re not needed anymore, you can leave.’ In fact, you heard Hardik’s comments too. Either they will release him, or they’ll just say, ‘Thanks bro, thanks for everything,’ and move on.

"Then the question becomes — where will he go next year? Will he be traded or go into the auction?"

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Jasprit Bumrah Captained Mumbai Indians For First Time

Neither Hardik Pandya nor Suryakumar Yadav arrived in Dharamshala, and Jasprit Bumrah leads the Mumbai Indians for the first time in 13 years. The maverick speedster has been with MI since the inception of IPL, and a good display as a captain might open new avenues for him.

The fast bowler, too, has had an underwhelming season, picking up just three wickets so far.