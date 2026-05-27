Hardik Pandya to Join CSK in IPL 2027? Multiple Trade Rumour Speculations Around MI Captain After Debacle

IPL 2026: It was a season to forget for Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and now there are reports that claim he may be off to Chennai Super Kings in case he gets released. Hardik-led MI could not make it through to the playoffs as they finished in the bottom half of the table. While the knives have been out for Hardik since long, there is no confirmation on his future with the MI franchise. The questions are - will MI release Hardik or will they hold him back? And where does Hardik head if he gets released?

Hardik to CSK?

Multiple reports claim that Hardik has got an offer from CSK, but the problem is - he is not going to become the captain there. On the other hand, it is understood that two other franchises have approached him and want him on their side as the captain of the side. There is no doubt that Hardik finds himself in a tricky spot. There is a notion that Chennai Super Kings could enter talks and the possible offer would be trade off Shivam Dube and Khaleel Ahmed to get Hardik onboard.

The star allrounder was lapped up by MI in IPL 2024 after an all-cash trade deal with Gujarat Titans, a franchise he had led to the title in 2022.

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Unfortunately, since his return to MI, he has failed to qualify for the playoffs in two of his three seasons at the helm, including a dismal ninth-place finish in the 2026 edition.

The next few days would be interesting as a number of franchises would take tough calls with the season coming to an end.