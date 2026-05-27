Rajat Patidar to Become India's Next T20 Captain? Suryakumar Yadav’s Future in Jeopardy After RCB Skipper's IPL 2026 Heroics

RCB vs GT, IPL 2026: Rajat Patidar played an integral role in helping RCB beat Gujarat Titans and make it to a consecutive IPL final. Patidar hit an unbelievable 33-ball 93* to help RCB post a mammoth 254/5 in 20 overs. The target proved to be too much for the Titans, who lost the game by 92 runs.

Following the game, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reckoned Patidar should be picked for the national side. And while Chopra batted for his national pick, another former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu took it a step further, claiming Patidar should replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20 captain.

‘Need him in the T20 squad’

Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo: “I think there are about two or three guys whose names I would write first and then build the squad around them, and he is definitely one of them."

Advertisement

“You need him in the T20 squad. There is no two ways about it,” he added.

And then when asked about whether he sees Patidar taking over Suryakumar Yadav’s role in the T20I setup, Rayudu replied bluntly: “Yes, of course.”

Advertisement

Multiple reports claim that the BCCI has revealed that Rajat Patidar is likely to receive a call-up to the India T20 team for the upcoming Ireland series. Reports also claim that coach Gautam Gambhir is extremely impressed with Patidar.

Times Up For SKY?