Hardik Pandya UNFOLLOWS Mumbai Indians After Being Sacked as Captain in IPL 2026?

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Speculations are rife over Hardik Pandya's situations, it is not clear he is injured or he has been dropped. While most claim that Hardik will not lead Mumbai Indians in the next season following his poor show as captain and as player of the side, reports suggest that he has unfollowed the franchise on Instagram as well. But is it true? Has he actually unfollowed the side he was leading a few days ago?

Hardik Pandya UNFOLLOWS Mumbai Indians?

To be honest, it is a rumour and there is nothing true about it. If one checks Hardik's account, they would learn that he still continues to follow the MI franchise. Users also claimed that the cricketer had deleted collaborative posts with the team. The rumour intensified after MI became the second team to be eliminated from the playoff race following their loss against RCB on Sunday in a last-ball thriller in Raipur. It has been a forgetful season for the five-time champions, losing eight out of their 11 matches despite entering the season as one of the tournament favourites.

MI coach Mahela Jayawardena was asked about the constant changes to the side, to which he blamed injuries throughout the campaign.

Advertisement

"I don't think it was chopping and changing. What probably you guys didn't know is that we had a lot of injuries and a lot of niggles-guys getting injured or being unavailable. So, those were mostly forced changes. Tactically, we would have changed very few during the season. I would have loved to have our main core guys consistently out there," Jayawardena said.

Come next season, it would be interesting to see what happens to Hardik - does MI drop him or will they continue to trust him as the leader?