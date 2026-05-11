Virat Kohli STOPS to Watch Urvil Patel's Blitz as CSK Star Hits 13-Ball 50 Before RCB Edge MI in IPL 2026; Video Goes Viral

RCB vs MI, IPL 2026: Urvil Patel is certainly ticking the right boxes. In a clip that is now going viral, Virat Kohli was spotted stopping to watch the CSK star bat ahead of his own game. Kohli was getting ready for his own game against Mumbai Indians, when he saw Urvil batting on a TV set near the dugout. Kohli's gesture shows that the former RCB captain is thoroughly impressed by the young CSK sensation.

Urvil hit 65 off 23 balls. His knock was laced with eight sixes and two fours. He hit sixes with utmost ease and gave a glimpse of what he is capable off. Here is the clip where Kohli stops to watch Urvil's brilliance.

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Urvil's heroics actually helped CSK gun down a mammoth 208 against Lucknow to keep their playoff hopes alive.

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"There was nothing in my mind, but I just wanted to bat according to the situation and the ball. The coach just told me to maintain a stable base and then hit, I did the same. Rutu said the wicket was low and to be ready for it. He didn't tell me much; he just let me play my game," Urvil said after his knock.

Urvil also dedicated his knock to his father who was an inspiration for him in his growing up years. After completing his fifty in 13 balls, he took out a piece of paper from his pocket, which had a note, "This is for you, Papa" written on it. Urvil also joined Yashasvi Jaiswal for the record of the fastest IPL fifty in just 13 balls.