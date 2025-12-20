Updated 20 December 2025 at 14:22 IST
Shubman Gill Dropped; Ishan Kishan Picked As BCCI Unveils India Squad For Upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2026 & NZ T20I Series
BCCI officially announced India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 and New Zealand series at a Mumbai press conference, marking the start of preparations for the global tournament.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the New Zealand series. The announcement was made by Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, in a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Saturday.
Some shocking news has emerged as Shubman Gill is not named in India's line-up. Ishan Kishan, whose performance in SMAT carried Jharkhand towards a historic victory, will be back in the Indian fold.
India Squad For The Upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vc), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wk).
India Squad For The Upcoming New Zealand Series: Same As Above.
