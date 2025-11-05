Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Arrives At PM Modi's Residence In 7, LKM Following Women's World Cup Triumph

The Indian Women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has arrived at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, LKM. The Women in Blue reach PM's residence for their official meet following Team India's Women's World Cup triumph over South Africa Women in the final.

Team India Women became the undisputed World Champions at the stroke of the midnight hour.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur completed the match-winning grab, and the entire country celebrated the historic triumph with euphoria. The Women in Blue became the champions for the first time.

India Women's Team Arrives At PM Modi's Official Residence In 7, LKM

Following Team India's historic title win at the Women's World Cup Final, the entire squad jetted off for New Delhi from Mumbai for their official meeting with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. The India Women arrived in the capital late in the evening.

A video footage shared by ANI shows the India Women's team bus arriving at PM Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Team India opener Pratika Rawal, who was injured during action in the final group-stage match against Bangladesh, was also seen with the team. She was in a wheelchair and had a cast on her foot.

India Women Become The Undisputed Champions Of The World

It was a historic night at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as India was crowned as the undisputed champions of the world. The Women in Blue battled the dominant South Africa Women, led by Laura Wolvaardt.

The Proteas Women's captain smashed consecutive tons in the summit clash and threatened India-W's prospects of winning the title.

But that is when Amanjot Kaur completed a catch that bounced out of her hands for a while, but she claimed it firmly. That was Team India's defining moment, which held the same importance as Suryakumar Yadav's catch near the boundary ropes in the men's T20 World Cup.