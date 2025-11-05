Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli To Miss ODI Series Against South Africa A, BCCI To Announce India A Squad Soon: Report

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to their dominant best in the three-match ODI series that was played in Australia last month. Both Rohit and Virat are now retired from Tests and T20Is, but they have continued to play the ODIs, a format that has given them immense success in the past.

Rohit Sharma, in particular, gained newer heights by becoming the Man of the Series in the three-match Test series. Rohit Sharma also became the number one-ranked ODI batter for the first time in his career.

ALSO READ | Yashasvi Jaiswal Dominates Rajasthan In Ranji Trophy, Unstoppable India Southpaw Scores 17th First Class Ton Prior To IND vs SA Test Series

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Likely To Miss India A vs South Africa A Series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the India A squad in a few days' time and they have a few plans in place for the two veterans of the sport. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might not feature in the three-match India A vs South Africa A series. All the three games in this series will be played in Rajkot and they will all be day/night fixtures.

Advertisement

Many believed that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might feature in the India A vs South Africa A series in order to get into the groove of ODI cricket before the start of the series. The India A side led by Rishabh Pant is currently playing two unofficial Test matches against South Africa and they are currently 1-0 up in the series.

The report further claims that the selectors might have a meeting soon in order to announce the Indian Test squad and the India A side.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Eye Another Big Series