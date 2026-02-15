Updated 15 February 2026 at 18:04 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Beat Australia by 21 Runs Under DLS Rules in Rain-Affected 1st T20I at SCG
India Women beat Australia by 21 runs (DLS) in the 1st T20I. Bowlers starred to restrict Australia to 133, and rain interruption left India ahead on par score, giving them a 1-0 series lead.
Team India Women kick off the multi-format series against Australia Women with a 21-run victory (via DLS method). Rain played spoilsport in the second innings, halting the Women in Blue's chase early on.
Rain came in hard and strong, with the ground staff bringing the covers, and the play was disrupted. India was well ahead in the DLS par score, which helped them secure a victory in the first match of the T20I series.
Indian Bowlers Dish Out Brilliant Bowling Spell Against Australia
After opting to field first, India women's bowlers put up a disciplined performance, putting the Aussie women's top-order. Openers Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll were dismissed early, scoring just 5 and 18 runs, respectively.
Phoebe Litchfield tried to counter-attack with a brisk 26 off 19, scoring five boundaries before being dismissed. Ellyse Perry was also dismissed early on, contributing only 20 runs before falling to India’s consistent bowling effort.
The Indian bowlers maintained their dominance, dismissing Ashleigh Gardner for just four. Georgia Wareham put up a fighting 30, offering some resistance. But they faltered in the closing stages, with skipper Sophie Molineux remaining unbeaten on six as Australia were bowled out for 133 in the 18th over.
Arundhati Reddy delivered a standout performance, claiming an impressive 4/22. Renuka Singh and Shree Charani contributed by dismissing two wickets each, while Kranti Gaud and Deepti Sharma picked up one apiece.
India Seal 21-Run Victory via DLS Method in 1st T20I
Team India Women kicked off the chase slowly and picked up the pace in the fourth over, with Shafali Verma bringing the attacking intent. But she was eventually dismissed for 21 runs, bringing Jemimah Rodrigues into action.
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana also pushed through with consecutive boundaries, and she was building a partnership with Jemimah during the chase before the umpires halted play due to rain.
The DLS par score after 5.1 stands at 29, with India having the advantage. India Women secured a victory by 21 runs via DLS. The win helped them kick off the multi-format series with a 1-0 lead.
