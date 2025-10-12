Harmanpreet Kaur Loses Temper At Harleen Deol For Refusing A Run, Gives Youngster An Earful For Turning Down A Single

India have suffered a major dent in their quest for their maiden ICC World Cup title on home soil following their defeat against South Africa in the last game. Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal led the Women In Blue to a perfect start, and they need to capitalise on the advantage.

A heated exchange between Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol turned up the heat during the match. The Indian captain pushes Megan Schutt to the cover and she was ready for a quick single. Harmanpreet almost went halfway to the pitch only to be sent back by Harleen. The throw at the wicketkeeper's end was not perfect, otherwise, it would have been a humiliating dismissal for the Indian skipper.