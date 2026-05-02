Harmanpreet Kaur Named Skipper As BCCI Reveals Team India's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026

Women's T20 World Cup 2026: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday, May 2, announced Team India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead India In Women's World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Women in Blue, with Smriti Mandhana named as her deputy.

Team India’s biggest challenge in the upcoming prestigious tournament will be the absence of Amanjot Kaur. The star all-rounder played a crucial role for the Women in Blue during their ODI World Cup triumph. Amanjot will miss the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 due to an injury that is expected to keep her out of action for about three to four months.

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Kashvee Gautam will also miss the ICC tournament owing to injury.

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Nandini Sharma Set To Make India Debut In Women's World Cup 2026

Meanwhile, speedster Nandini Sharma has received her maiden Team India call-up, having been included in the 15-member squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Nandini made headlines during the 2025–26 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 24-year-old featured in 10 matches, picking up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.31 and a bowling average of 18.58.

On the other hand, Radha Yadav is set to make her T20I comeback after almost a year. The 26-year-old last represented India in July 2025 against England. Earlier this year, she also led India A to the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup title.

The Women in Blue will take on England ahead of the start of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. The three-match T20I series against England will serve as vital preparation for the prestigious tournament.

The T20 World Cup 2026 will kick off on June 12, with England facing Sri Lanka in the tournament’s opening fixture. Team India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham.