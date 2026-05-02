Mohammad Kaif Breaks Down Pathum Nissanka’s Explosive Knock Against RR, Applauds DC Opener: 'He Will Take A Lot Of Confidence From This'

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) sealed a stunning seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 43rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Friday, May 1.

KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka Star As DC Beat RR

DC opener KL Rahul was named Player of the Match for his 75-run knock off 40 balls at a strike rate of 187.50. Rahul struck six fours and five sixes during his stay at the crease.

Pathum Nissanka also played a crucial role for the Delhi-based franchise, scoring 62 runs from 33 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 187.88. While Rahul’s innings stole much of the spotlight, Nissanka was equally praised for his performance in Jaipur.

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Mohammad Kaif Showers Praise On Pathum Nissanka

Speaking on Star Sports, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif said Nissanka would gain confidence from his knock against the Royals. Kaif highlighted how the DC opener dominated Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger.

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“Pathum Nissanka will take a lot of confidence from this 62-run knock. Earlier in the tournament, he was getting starts but failing to convert them. When you have an international opener in your side, you expect him to play big innings. This match against Rajasthan was the perfect time for Nissanka to deliver. He dominated Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger, who have been a lethal new-ball pair for Rajasthan this season. They usually put opposition batters under pressure early on,” Kaif said.

He further noted that Rahul and Nissanka stitched together a solid partnership, setting the tone for DC’s chase.

“But Delhi’s openers didn’t let that happen. They put up a strong total in the powerplay, which set the tone for the chase. That opening partnership was the key reason why Delhi successfully chased down the target,” he added.

Delhi Capitals currently sit seventh in the IPL 2026 table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.895. DC have played nine matches so far, winning four and losing five.