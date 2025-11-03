India Lift Women World Cup After Harmanpreet's Team Beat South Africa By 52 Runs In Final

At the stroke of the midnight hour, under the bright lights of the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India have made history by defeating Laura Wolvaardrt's South Africa to be crowned Women's ODI Cricket World Champions. A dream manifested by the entire team and coaching staff to win the World Cup at home has now become a reality in Navi Mumbai.

After ages of heartbreak and perseverance and coming really close on two occasions, the Women in Blue can finally add a star above the crest, as they become the undisputed champions of the world.

Harmanpreet Kaur Joins Elite List Of Indian Captains Following Historic World Cup Victory

History has been made at the ICC Women's World Cup as a new champion has been crowned. Team India, under the tutelage of Harmanpreet Kaur, became champions for the first time. And what better way to do it in your homeland? The Women in Blue have given the entire country a reason to celebrate as they clinch their maiden W-ODI World Cup victory at home.

Harmanpreet Kaur made a leap of faith while running backwards to grab the wicket of Nadine de Klerk, and the Indian captain completed the catch, making India the undisputed World Champions.

Following the win, Harmanpreet Kaur has now joined the elite ranks of former India captains Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni as the third Indian cricketer to lead the Indian Cricket Team towards an ODI World Cup win.

From 1983 to 2011, and now in 2025, India has made history and continues to establish their dominance in the global cricketing circuit. India is now the fourth team to win the ICC Women's World Cup.

Women's Cricket continues to prosper, and the India Women have proved why they are one of the best in the game.

India Women Are The Undisputed Champions Of The World

The Women's World Cup summit clash had a delayed start, and it almost surely looked like the game would head into the reserve day. But the action went down in Navi Mumbai, with India beginning with a lit of intent with the bat.

The Indian batters started brilliantly, with Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma delivering a brilliant start to the game. Shafali's 87 and Deepti's clinical 58 carried India through, as they scored 298 at the loss of seven wickets.

South Africa had a brisk start, courtesy of Laurd Wolvaardt's resilient 101, which threatened India's hopes. Annerie Dercksen and Sune Luus also played key roles in the competition, putting the pressure on the Indian bowlers. But India fought back with grace, with Deepti Sharma picking a five-wicket haul. Shafali Verma bagged two scalps, while Shree Charani also notched up a scalp.