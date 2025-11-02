Harmanpreet Kaur Praying During Women's WC Final Between India-South Africa Gets Noticed; Fans React

Ind-W vs SA-W: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was at the centre of it all on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium during the final. There was no doubt, the Indian captain had a billion hopes riding on her shoulders coming into the big finale. When South Africa were chasing 299 to win, time and again - the cameras panned towards the India skipper and one could see her tensed. She was spotted praying and pictures of that have now surfaced on social space and is going viral. Fans reckon her prayers have done the job for the side. Here are some of the comments.

Harmanpreet Praying

Meanwhile, India have won the game by 52 runs. History has been made as India are the new world champions. This day is bound to be etched in the history of Indian cricketing folklore. They have come close on a couple of occasions and finally in 2025 - India have won the silverware. The entire stadium is rejoicing the win. The win will be etched in the memories forever. It is Harmanpreet taking a lap around the ground, thanking the fans for coming out there and rooting for the women in blue. The scenes are emotional and that is exactly what was expected.

India Create History

History has been created and right in front of home fans and at home. Harmanpreet is in tears and that was expected. Everyone has gotten emotional and that shows what this win means for the women in blue. Smriti Mandhana promises this is just the start and that the team will now look to dominate all formats.