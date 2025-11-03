Harmanpreet Kaur Recreates MS Dhoni's Iconic Pose At Gateway of India After India's Maiden Women's World Cup Glory

Women's World Cup 2025: Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has revived MS Dhoni's iconic pose in front of Mumbai's Gateway of India after the Women in Blue's historic win in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025.

India clinched a dominating 52-run win over South Africa in the summit clash at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

A day after the victory, Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur struck a dapper look and posed with the prestigious Women's World Cup trophy at the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

The last time, it was MS Dhoni who posed with the Men's ODI World Trophy at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, following India's win over Sri Lanka in the final in 2011.

