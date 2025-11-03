Harmanpreet Kaur Grooves To Bhangra Before Receiving ICC Women's World Cup Trophy From Jay Shah, Viral Video Sets Internet On Fire | WATCH

Women's World Cup 2025: It was a starry night in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2, after Harmanpreet Kaur-led India won their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title after beating South Africa in the summit clash at the DY Patil Stadium.

It was a team performance that helped the Women in Blue to clinch the title. Yes, they have made mistakes in the marquee event, but they rectified it and went on to become the world champions.

India Clinch Thumping Win Over South Africa In Final

The final match of the Women's World Cup 2025 was delayed by two hours due to rain, but that did not break the spirit of the team.

South Africa won the toss and toss and decided to bowl against India on November 2.

Smriti Mandhana (45 runs from 58 balls) and Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls) gave the Women in Blue a kickstart in the crucial fixture after cementing a 104-run partnership. Later, Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls) and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) took charge and powered India to 298/7 in the first innings.

When it came to defending the target, the Indian bowling attack gave their all and ended the second innings in the 46th over. South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt was the only threat for Team India, but the Indian bowlers didn't fear it and went on to bowl out the Proteas to 246.

Deepti Sharma, with her five-wicket haul, and Shafali Verma's two wickets led the Indian bowling attack and helped the Women in Blue clinch a 52-run win over South Africa.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Bhangra Move Goes Viral On The Internet

However, the best moment came during the trophy distribution ceremony. When Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was called to collect the silverware from the ICC chairman Jay Shah, the 36-year-old batter took the stage and danced to bhangra before collecting the prestigious trophy from Jay Shah. The beautiful moment has now gone viral on the internet, and people on social media can't stop talking about it.

Harmanpreet Kaur played a crucial role at the Women's World Cup 2025. The Indian skipper scored 260 runs from nine matches and eight innings, at an average of 32.50 and a strike rate of 89.04.