Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Her New World Cup Tattoo: 'Now, I Will See You Every Morning'

Women's World Cup: India's World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur is on cloud nine and why shouldn't she be. She led the Indian eves to their maiden ODI WC crown, and that is no mean feat. Days after clinching the crown of world champions, Harmapreet flaunted her new tattoo. With the tattoo, she has smartly immortalised the feeling of World Cup triumph. The tattoo is bound to remind her of the ultimate prize always. She got the tattoo done on her biceps in order to ensure she can see it everytime she wakes up in the morning. Harmanpreet took to Instagram to share the picture of her new tattoo and fans are absolutely loving it.

VIRAL PIC

‘Waited for you since Day 1’

“Waited for you since Day 1, and now I’ll see you every morning and be grateful,” she wrote, sharing the personal significance of the ink.

"I'm so grateful for this crowd. They've been so amazing. Thank you, thank you, guys, for being there for us, for in all our ups and downs. And credit goes to our entire cricket team, BCCI, selectors, everyone back home, thank you, thank you so much," Harman said after the win.

"This is the start. We wanted to break this barrier. And now, our next plan is make this a habit. Because, you know, we are waiting for this moment. Now, this moment has come. Now, let's just make this happen, you know. Now, next year there's also World Cup and then Champions Trophy is there. So, so many big occasions are coming. We just want to, you know, keep improving day by day. This is not a end. This is just a beginning," she added.

