WATCH | Gautam Gambhir-Shubman Gill Engage in Intense Chat Ahead of 4th T20I; Was The Discussion About Latter's T20I Form?
Ind vs Aus: Ahead of the 4th T20I vs Australia, India's T20 vice-captain Shubman Gill was spotted having an intense chat with coach Gautam Gambhir.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Ind vs Aus: Shubman Gill has been in woeful form in the recent past in T20Is and that is concerning for the side considering there is a World Cup coming up in a few week's time. Gill is an important cog in the scheme of things as he is the opener and the vice-captain. Ahead of the fourth T20I versus Australia, coach Gautam Gambhir asked Gill to come aside while the latter was heading off with the team. Gambhir calls him aside and then has an intense chat with him. While Gambhir spoke, Gill listened to him. Here is the clip of the incident that is now going viral.
Gill's Recent T20 Numbers
Since making his way back into the T20 side, India's T20 vice-captain's numbers have been way below average. His numbers are — scores of 20*, 10, 5, 47, 29, 4, 12, 37*, 5 and 15. To add to his woes, he has no fifty since July 2024, and more often than not, dismissed before getting his eye in. What Gill's move as an opener has done is, it has disturbed the original opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. Now, just to fit Gill in, Samson is without a permanent batting number in the side and due to that - his form has also taken a hit.
India leveled the five-match T20I series in Hobart and now they would dearly like to take the lead in the next one. Interesting to see if the team is willing to tinker with the winning combination or not.
