Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals Why She Asked Shafali Verma to Bowl in Women's WC Final: 'My Heart Said...'

Ind-W vs SA-W: It was a night full of history and euphoria as the women in blue beat their South African counterparts on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium. India beat South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup. Following the win, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur revealed the reason why she surprisingly asked Shafali Verma to bowl - a move that proved to be game-changing. Harmanpreet admitted that she went with her gut and reckoned she would merely give Shafali one over.

‘Went with my gut’

"When Laura and Sune were batting, they looked really good. I saw Shefali standing there, and the way she batted earlier - I just knew it was her day. My heart said, “Give her one over.” I went with my gut. I asked her if she was ready, and she said yes immediately. She’s always wanted to contribute with the ball, and that over changed everything for us. When she first joined the team, we told her she might need to bowl two or three overs. She said, “If you give me the ball, I’ll bowl ten for the team!” That’s how confident she is. She’s fearless, positive, and always ready to step up for the team," Harmanpreet revealed at the post-match presentation.