WATCH | Jhulan Goswami in Tears After Harmanpreet Kaur's India Clinch Maiden Women's World Cup

Women's World Cup, Ind-W vs SA-W: Former India cricketer Jhulan Goswami got emotional on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium after Harmanpreet Kaur led the side to a historic win. Jhulan, who has represented India for over a decade, could not keep a lid on her emotions after the side clinched their maiden WC title. After the win, Jhulan was in tears when she held the silverware. Then she hugged the Indian stars as well.

Meanwhile, an emotional Jhulan said that everyone is very close to her and revealed that the players had promised her the trophy this time. As Jhulan also said that this moment would be remembered for decades. She also hoped that this would be a start of bigger things in women's cricket for India.

“After we were eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, Smriti and Harman came to my room and said - we don’t know whether you will be a part of the next World Cup or not, but we will win it for you," Jhulan said.

India have won their maiden WC title. Women in Blue's breakthrough in the 13th edition of the global showpiece made them only the fourth team to win the trophy, joining Australia (7), England (4) and New Zealand (1) in the pantheon of champions.

Women in Blue Win And How

For the unversed, India eves won the game by 52 runs. Shafali Verma with a brilliant 87 off 78 balls was the star of the show. She also picked up two crucial wickets to turn the game on its head.

