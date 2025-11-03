Harmanpreet Kaur's Women's Cricket Team to Meet PM Narendra Modi on November 5 After World Cup Win: REPORT

Women's World Cup: It was a night to remember for Harmanpreet Kaur and her side as they beat South Africa on Sunday to clinch their maiden World Cup. They beat South Africa by 52 runs at the DY Patil stadium. Following the win, congratulatory messages poured in from all quarters. But it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message that made headlines. The Indian PM congratulated the team on their victory and also promised to meet them on November 5.

‘Spectacular win’

This is similar to what the PM did after the men's team clinched the T20 crown. The PM interacted with the players in a freewheeling manner. Certainly this move by the PM will motivate the women in blue even further.

"A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," OM Modi tweeted after the memorable win.

India Eves Create History

Harmanpreet Kaur's India posted a challenging 298/7. Shafali Verma’s was the standout performer as she hit a smooth 87, then there was Deepti Sharma’s steady 58, and key contributions from Smriti Mandhana (45) and Richa Ghosh (34). A strong 100-run opening partnership between Mandhana and Verma set up the base for a big total, but South Africa fought back late, narrowly preventing India from crossing 300.

In their pursuit of 299, South Africa started strongly with Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt forming a quick fifty-run opening stand. However, a precise direct hit from Amanjot Kaur ended Brits’ innings, after which India took control of the game.