WATCH | 'Baaki Sabki Hogi Tight': Harmanpreet Kaur's Women Unveil Team Song After Maiden ODI World Cup Win

ODI Women's World Cup: The scenes were of euphoria after captain Harmanpreet Kaur fittingly took the final catch on Sunday at the DY Patil stadium to seal the historic ODI World Cup win. India beat South Africa by 52 runs to win their maiden ODI WC. Hours after the win, the Indian eves unveiled the team song, which has connected with the fans instantly and is going viral on social space.

“We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night," Jemimah Rodrigues said via a BCCI video.

Team India, Team India,

Karde sabki hawa tight,

Team India is here to fight.

Koi na leta humko light,

Our future is bright.

Chand pe chalenge, sath me uthenge,

Hum hai Team India, hum sath me jitenge.

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga.

Rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga.

Hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India.”

Shafali Shines on Biggest Night

Who would have believed Shafali Verma, who was not in the squad - will emerge as the biggest hero on the biggest night. But it happend at the DY Patil stadium on Sunday night as Shafali hit a brilliant 87 off 78 balls to set it up for the rest to follow. And then, she chipped in with the ball as well picking two crucial wickets. She is not a regular bowler and hence doubts were raised when Harmanpreet Kaur decided to let her bowl. She was rewarded straightaway as she got the much-needed breakthrough in her first over itself removing Sane Luus.