Harry Brook Breaks Silence On England Test Captaincy Snub: 'Joe Root Is The Right Man For The Job'

When Ben Stokes announced his retirement, his deputy Harry Brook was thought to be in the running to succeed him in red-ball cricket. But England chose to move ahead with Joe Root and gave the 35-year-old the charge to lead the Three Lions in Test cricket.

Harry Brook Opens Up On Test Captaincy Snub

Root will start overseeing things when England host Pakistan in a three-match Test series starting from August 19. Root already leads England in white-ball assignments and was also made Stokes' deputy last year. But an incident in Wellington changed the scenario. Last year, when England travelled to New Zealand, Brook was punched by a nightclub bouncer on the eve of an ODI match and that left a very dark scar on his cricket career.

Brook later apologized, issuing a statement and there were strong feelings that the ECB might have opted to look the other way for Brook's disamenour. But the England white-ball captain has a different opinion. In an interaction with BBC Sport, he said, “I dunno. I honestly don't know. I don't really look at it like that.

"The decision to make Rooty captain is the right one. I'm actually really excited to see what he can do. He's definitely the right man to take over that job. I'm really looking forward to working alongside him."

Advertisement

England are currently 7th in the World Test Championship table and will look to bring back their glory days when they take on Pakistan.

Advertisement

England Squad For Pakistan Test Series