Harry Kane is a Virat Kohli Fan? England Football Captain's Special Post After RCB Clinch IPL 2026 Goes Viral

RCB Win IPL 2026: Virat Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer in the world as he enjoys a massive global fandom which is rare to see. His stocks seemed to have doubled after he powered RCB to their second title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. In the summit clash against the Gujarat Titans, he carried his bat through, remaining unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. During the belligerent knock, Kohli also hit his fastest-ever fifty in IPL history off 25 balls.