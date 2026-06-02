Virat Kohli Injured? Here's Why RCB Star Should Skip ODIs vs Afghanistan After Grueling IPL 2026

Ind vs Afg: Virat Kohli is not getting any younger and that is a fact! During the IPL 2026 final against Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, he seemed to be in some discomfort when the game was coming to an end and that was not a pretty sight. Yet, Kohli continued on and powered his side to a second title. The RCB icon remained unbeaten on 75* off 42 balls. Following the win, Kohli seemed to be walking around comfortably and also there has been no confirmation on any kind of an injury, which would bring a sigh of relief to fans.

Why Kohli Should Skip ODIs vs Afghanistan?

It also needs to be noted that throughout the IPL 2026 season, Kohli experienced minor ankle and knee discomfort, which led to his absence from the second innings of the fixture against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium.

There is little to no doubt that the batting maestro has had yet another grueling season at the IPL where he scored in excess of 600 runs. He was a big reason why RCB won the title. It is no secret that IPL is the toughest league in the world and is extremely demanding on the body of any player, let alone Kohli - who is in the twilight period of his illustrious career. In a few days time, India would be playing a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan, and it is advisable he is rested. The counter-argument could be that he wants to play the 2027 ODI World Cup and there are very few matches left to that marquee event and because Kohli does not play Tests and T20Is anymore, he should play.

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