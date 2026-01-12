Harshit Rana Lambasts Reporter For Question on Lack of Wickets in Jasprit Bumrah's Absence: 'It's Not Like That'

Ind vs NZ: It was a day to remember for allrounder Harshit Rana as he picked up crucial wickets and also chipped in with the bat to help India edge New Zealand in the opening ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.

Rana, who has constantly faced criticism for being picked in all formats, but he has got his 2026 off to a dream start.

The 24-year-old picked up two wickets with the ball and also hit a crucial 29 off 23 balls to help the hosts win the first ODI.

He came in after India lost two quick wickets during the chase. Despite his good allround show, he was not the Player of the Match as that award went to Virat Kohli for his majestic 93 in the chase of 301.

Rana Fumes at Reporter

After the win, Rana came for the press conference. During the presser, he was asked about India not being able to pick up wickets with the new ball in Jasprit Bumrah's absence.

“We can see that, in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. We can see a problem in Indian bowling. With the new ball, the wickets are not coming easily. So, what's the reason for that?” the reporter asked.

Rana was not happy with the question asked and that was evident. He said that runs were not leaked and the job was done.

“I don't know which cricket you've seen. If you look at it today, if he hasn't got any wickets, Siraj has bowled very well. We haven't even given away any runs with the new ball. And it's not like that. It's like, if you don't get wickets with the new ball, you'll take them out in the middle,” Rana said while replying to the question during the post-match press conference.

“This is the ODI phase,” he added.

