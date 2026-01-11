Updated 11 January 2026 at 20:10 IST
Another Day, Another Record! Virat Kohli Solidifies His Legacy, Goes Past Sri Lankan Legend To Claim Distinguished Feat
Virat Kohli registered an elusive milestone in international cricket with a magnificent knock against New Zealand in the first ODI match of the series.
India vs New Zealand: Shubman Gill-led India have locked horns against Michael Bracewell's New Zealand in the first ODI match of the series, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11.
Virat Kohli Etches Name In History With Stunning Knock Against New Zealand In 1st ODIs
Talismanic Indian batter Virat Kohli etched his name in the history books during the first ODI match of the series against New Zealand, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, on Sunday, January 11.
During the run chase against the Kiwis, Kohli played a stunning knock and solidified his legacy in international cricket. The 37-year-old surpassed former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara and became the second-highest run-scorer of all time across all formats in international cricket.
Kohli also became the third cricketer to score 28,000-plus international runs. Before the 37-year-old, only Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara had achieved the milestone.
The former Sri Lankan skipper holds the third place in the chart with 28,016 runs from 594 matches and 666 innings at an average of 46.77. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar holds the top spot in the chart with 34,357 runs from 664 matches and 782 innings at an average of 48.25.
In the third delivery of the 22nd over, Kohli took a single and completed his fifty against the Kiwis in Vadodara. The 37-year-old took 44 balls to cross the 50-run mark in the game.
