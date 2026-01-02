ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Full Squads Of All Participating Sides, The Captains And The Groups

The ICC T20 World Cup in display at the Ram Setu | Image: X/@JayShah

ICC Men's T20 World Cup: 2026 heightens the thrill of limited-overs cricket as the International Cricket Council (ICC) is all set to bring the T20 Men's T20 World Cup. Defending champions India will face a stiff challenge, and the Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue will look to excel in the competition.

The T20 World Cup will be hosted in the South Asian region, with India and Sri Lanka serving as the co-hosts of the tournament. The Men in Blue were also the first to unveil their final squad for the upcoming ICC limited-overs spectacle, with Sri Lanka following the defending champions to announce their preliminary 25-member unit on December 19 2025.

Until now, several participating teams have unveiled a preliminary squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Teams have time to make the final changes before the tournament commences on February 7, 2026.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: All The Groups, Full Squads and Captains

Group A

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

USA: TBA

Namibia: TBA

Netherlands: TBA

Pakistan: TBA

Group B

Australia (Provisional Squad): Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Sri Lanka (Preliminary Squad): Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

Captain: Dasun Shanaka

Zimbabwe: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Bradley Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Captain: Sikandar Raza

Ireland: TBA

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmad, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra, Shafiq Jan, Ashish Odedara, Jiten Ramanandi, Hasnain Ali Shah.

Captain: Jatinder Singh

Group C

England (Provisional Squad): Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood

Captain: Harry Brook

West Indies: TBA

Bangladesh: TBA

Italy: TBA

Nepal: TBA

Group D

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje

Captain: Aiden Markram

New Zealand: TBA

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Sediqullah Atal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Naveen Ul Haq, Mohammad Ishaq, Shahidullah Kamal, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran.

Reserves: AM Ghazanfar, Ijaz Ahmadzai and Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi.

Captain: Rashid Khan

Canada: TBA