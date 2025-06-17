Harshit Rana To Stay As Unofficial Backup For England Series, Travelled With Indian Team To Leeds: Report

Harshit Rana has been added to the Indian Test squad for the England series but only as an unofficial backup. As per a Cricbuzz report, the KKR fast bowler, who was also a part of the India A contingent, has been asked to stay back and has already travelled with the Indian team to Leeds on June 17. The first Test match will be played at Headingley from June 20.

A BCCI source confirmed it to Cricbuzz, “Please don't count him as an official member of the squad as yet.” A few members of the current Test squad are having niggles and as a precautionary measure, Harshit has been asked to fill in. Should he be required to get game time, he would be the 6th pacer after Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep. An official confirmation is still awaited.



