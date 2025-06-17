Shardul Thakur Pinpoints India's Toughest Challenge In Upcoming Tests On English Soil: 'Need To Make Adjustments'

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has opened up on the biggest challenge that the Indian Cricket Team will face while playing in English conditions. Shardul expressed that the weather has been unpredictable in England, and the players need to make adjustments to their game plan while batting and bowling. But the all-rounder is excited to deal with such challenges while being in that part of the world.

Shardul Thakur Highlights Critical Challenge for Team India

Team India commences their new World Test Championship Cycle with an away series in the UK. The Shubman Gill-led Men in Blue would face off against England in a five-match series to start their red-ball schedule. Expect big splashes to happen as the first test match will mark the beginning of a new era, as a new leadership unit will take the helm.

Ahead of the crucial five-match Test series, Shardul Thakur has reflected on the biggest challenge which the Indian side would encounter while playing in English conditions against the host nation. Shardul deemed that the weather would pose a challenge, as they needed to adjust to the climate.

"I think it is very exciting to play in this part of the world, where you face different challenges. The first one, of course, is weather. Sometimes it's cloudy, sometimes it's bright sunny, and as a player, you need to make adjustments to your game, whether you are batting or bowling," Shardul Thakur said in a video shared by the BCCI.

Massive Challenge Lined Up For Team India In England

The India tour of England will put the squad to the test when they battle the hosts in red-ball cricket. The Men in Blue squad features a young skipper in Shubman Gill, with Rishabh Pant being his deputy. Team India's Big 3 would be missing out on action as Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, and Virat Kohli called time on their career from Tests.

On the other hand, England would be hungry for a win to begin their new WTC cycle with a grand win. The last time England faced off against India in Tests, they had pulled off just one win in the entire series. With the matches happening in their backyard, the Three Lions would be rooting for a win.