Has Mohammed Siraj Fallen Out Of Favor In ODIs After England Tour Snub? Ambati Rayudu Responds

India's loss to Ireland in the 2nd T20I game opened up a lot of discussion. This was India's maiden series defeat to Ireland in any format and also its first T20I series loss since the T20 World Cup 2024. Focus will now shift to the England series, where the Men In Blue are scheduled to be involved in a T20I series followed by an ODI series.

Ambati Rayudu Backs Mohammed Siraj For ODIs

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, the focus is on limited-overs cricket. Mohammed Siraj has been an indispensable part of the Men In Blue, but he hasn't been seen much in the ODI setup. Since India's brilliant run in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Siraj has largely been used in the red-ball format, while featuring in 9 ODIs since then.

The 32-year-old was also not selected for the Champions Trophy and has further fallen down in the pecking order. His place in India's ODI schemes once again found a roadblock after he was omitted from the ODI squad. But Ambati Rayudu has backed the Indian bowling star to be involved in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

While answering a query from Republic World, in a selective media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network, the former CSK Star said, “No, I definitely think he's in the scheme of things because he has bowled beautifully in the IPL. He has changed his action up a little bit. Now he's getting a lot more backspin. He's getting swing. He's also getting pace off the pitch. That's a great sign. He's running in beautifully.

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"So, I just think that it's a matter of time that he comes back because guys who are seasoned, who are experienced campaigners like Siraj, I don't think they'll be left out of the, you know, scheme of things, mean, left out of the team or the scheme of things for a long time. I think they're giving him time to really set things up for himself, be fresh, for whenever he's going to be called. Because in terms of fast bowling, you always tend to need at least 7 or 8 fast bowlers in a season, so I'm sure Siraj is definitely in the top 3 or 4 fast bowlers going forward.”