Hashmatullah Shahidi Steps Down From Afghanistan ODI Captaincy Role

Hashmatullah Shahidi has resigned as Afghanistan's ODI captain; the batter has announced on Wednesday. The 31-year-old has been in charge since 2022, and his last match as the ODI captain happened to be the match against India very recently. He led the team in the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy.

Shahidi led the Afghans in 55 ODI matches and is one of their star batters. He took to Instagram to announce his resignation as the ODI captain. “Today I announce with full respect and consent that I am resigning as captain of my team at my personal decision.

“It was a great honour for me to perform this responsibility as a Captain. I am proud to have served alongside my team with honesty, unity and commitment.”

Afghanistan are due to take on Ireland in a five-match ODI series starting next month and the Afghanistan Cricket Board is expected to announce Shahidi's replacement. The most high point in the career came when Afghanistan nearly defied the odds and almost booked a place in the 2023 World Cup semifinal. They got the better of England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands in the proceedings.

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It remains to be seen who will get the nod ahead of the Ireland ODI series. With just a year left for the next ODI World Cup, the ACB has a pretty tough job to do.