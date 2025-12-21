'Haven’t Got Everything Right’: Coach Brendon McCullum Reflects Honestly After England’s Ashes 2025-26 Defeat To Australia

Despite some fight from England, Australia completed an 82-run victory on the fifth day of the third Ashes Test to seal an unassailable 3-0 victory in the Ashes. Notably, England were heavily beaten in the first two Tests, and their preparation, which included only one warm-up match against an England Lions development side before the series, has been widely questioned throughout.

Following their Ashes defeat, England head coach Brendon McCullum admitted that his side probably did not prepare enough and added that there was room for making changes.

With another Ashes loss, the future of McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes remains to be seen. For the unversed, England haven't secured a win in Australia since their series win in the 2010/11 Ashes tour.

Brendon McCullum On England's Ashes Defeat

The head coach shared that they did not get everything right and that he, as a coach, failed to get certain things right for his side in the Ashes. Additionally, he added that with 3-0 down, there's still a lot of scope for improvement and changes in the team.

Brendon McCullum reflected, "It is disappointing when you lose, and I'm sure there will be plenty of questions asked, and rightfully so. We haven't got everything right. I haven't got everything right as a coach, and I put my hand up for that."

He further added, "I have been very strong about the conviction we had and our preparation, and, you know, for us, it was a matter of trying to replicate what we have done in series that have been successful for us away from home. Maybe we didn't get that right, and I'll acknowledge that."

England Skipper Ben Stokes Of Ashes Defeat

The skipper in the post-match interview shared that it 'sucks' to lose the Ashes in just 11 days but vowed to make a turnaround in the last two Ashes tests.

Ben Stokes shared, "We came here with a goal in mind, and we've not been able to achieve that. It hurts, and it sucks, but we ain't going to stop."