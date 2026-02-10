Updated 10 February 2026 at 14:36 IST
Pakistan vs USA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match Live In India?
The last time the USA and Pakistan met in the 2024 World Cup, the USA defeated Pakistan and knocked them out of the tournament.
Pakistan will take on USA in a crucial ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash on Tuesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 10, 2026. The match will carry an extra significance as USA will face Pakistan after their famous victory over the latter in the former's World Cup 2024 debut.
USA fell short by 29 runs in their T20 World Cup opening match against India on February 7, 2026. While USA showed promising bowling intent, they fell short against India's disciplined bowlers, who restricted them to 132 runs by the end of 2nd innings.
Meanwhile, Pakistan faced Netherlands in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The Men in Green narrowly missed an upset after the collapse of their middle batting order. They narrowly scraped the line, thanks to the crucial contribution of Faheem Ashraf.
Pakistan vs USA, T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here
When Will The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Take Place?
The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.
Where Will The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Take Place?
The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will take place at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.
How To Watch The Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?
Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription. Meanwhile, the live telecast of the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Group-Stage Match will be made available on the Star Sports Network.
