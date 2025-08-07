'He Did Not Quite Live up...': Irfan Pathan Slams Jasprit Bumrah Over Missing Tests vs England

India vs England: India had to win at the Oval and that is exactly what Shubman Gill and his troops ensured. India beat England by six runs to level the five-match series. Despite the result, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is not exactly happy with veteran fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah. With the series on the line, Pathan reckons Bumrah should have featured in the Oval Test. Bumrah did not play the game due to workload issues.

‘Bumrah will get six out of ten’

“Bumrah will get six out of ten,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel. “When you're a senior player, there is a lot of responsibility to win matches. He played three Tests, and India didn’t win any of them.”

“There were moments, like when a sixth over was needed. I spoke about this during commentary as well. Joe Root had been dismissed by him 11 times, and in that Lord’s Test, Bumrah bowled just five overs. Just one more could have made a difference,” Pathan remarked.

“You’re the No.1 ranked bowler in the world. That comes with responsibility. When matches are on the line, you’re expected to deliver. In all three Tests he played, India didn’t win. That says something," he concluded.

With Bumrah, What Happens Next?

One feels, the way Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion - the Indian board and management should start contemplating building a core around Mohammed Siraj. As per reports, the BCCI will review Bumrah's workload management situation. Bumrah played three out of the five Tests.