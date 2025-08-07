The recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series was peppered with moments that will go down in cricket's glorious history and will be revisited by the generations to come. The five-match India vs England series is being looked upon as one of the greatest Test series that has been played on English soil for a very long time now. The series might have ended in a 2-2 draw, but the moments that it produced are nothing short of iconic.

Chris Woakes Reacts To His Act Of Bravery On Final Day Of The Oval Test

The inaugural edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series saw everything. From ball change controversy to the 'spirit of cricket' debate, the series had everything in the perfect quantity which left cricket fans on the edge of their seats. The series produced its biggest moment on the final day when England's pacer Chris Woakes came out to bat despite having a dislocated shoulder.

The equation was plain and simple for both India and England before play began on the final day of this iconic Test series. England, who were leading the series 2-1, needed 35 runs to win the series and the Test match. India, on the other hand, were in a do-or-die situation and they needed 4 English wickets on the final day to level the series.

After nine English wickets fell, Woakes came out to bat with his injured arm in a sling. England still needed seventeen runs to win the match. The injured English seamer did not face a single ball, but he kept on running in between the wickets before Siraj cleaned up Gus Atkinson. Woakes has now reacted to his act of bravery that helped him garner a lot of praise from the cricketing fraternity.

"I'm still gutted, devastated really, that we couldn't get the fairytale. But I never considered not going out there, even if it had been 100 runs still to win or whatever. It was nice to have the ovation and some of the Indian players came over to show their respect. But any other player would have done the same. You couldn't just call it off at nine wickets down," Woakes said as quoted by The Guardian.

