'He Has Not Done Anything': Aakash Chopra Singles Out Non-Performers In Gujarat Titans' Squad Ahead Of IPL Eliminator 1 Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians are all set to clash on 30th May 2025 in the first Eliminator of the Indian Premier League 2025. The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians is the second match of the IPL playoffs following the Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. The winner of the Eliminator will be playing the second qualifier against Punjab Kings and will be looking to book a place in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Ahead of the match, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra slammed several players of Gujarat Titans as they have not been performing for the franchise.

Aakash Chopra Singles Out GT Players, Slams Them Over Not Performing

Aakash Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel slammed several GT players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and several others. Aakash Chopra in the video remarked that Gujarat have lost their last two games quite badly and they will have to get their house in order if they want to beat a powerful Mumbai Indians side.

"Gujarat have lost their last two games badly. They lost to LSG and CSK. Bowling, which used to be this team's strength, looked weak. Rashid Khan hasn't come at all. If you see his numbers for this year, they are unbecoming of him. Prasidh Krishna is very good, but Siraj has tailed off a little. Sai Kishore was very good at the start, but the returns haven't been that good lately.

"Sherfane Rutherford and Shahrukh Khan have scored runs, but it hasn't been Rahul Tewatia's season. He has not done anything thus far this season. One can say that he hasn't got that many opportunities with the bat, but the runs aren't there," said Aakash Chopra in the video.

Gujarat Titans Looking To Get Back Into Form

Gujarat Titans after having a dominant IPL season have fallen off in terms of form as they lost their last two back to back matches which landed them in deep water. The result of losing two back to back matches led GT to lose their top two spot and miss the chances to play the qualifiers.

Gujarat Titans, if they want to win the 2025 IPL title will need to get back to their best especially when they are facing a team like Mumbai Indians, who are multiple time winners of the tournament.