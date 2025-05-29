Suyash Sharma Receives Big Praise From Rajat Patidar Following RCB's Clinical Win Over PBKS In IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: 'He Chipped In Well'

RCB's Suyash Sharma celebrates the dismissal of PBKS' Shashank Singh with teammates during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash | Image: AP

PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched an eight-wicket triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 1 clash, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, on Thursday, May 29th.

With the win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru moved into the Final of the extravagant T20 tournament for the fourth time. Previously, the Royal Challengers reached the summit clash in the 2009, 2011, and 2016 seasons. RCB are yet to win their maiden IPL title.

Spinner Suyash Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning spell in the first inning. Suyash picked up three wickets and gave just 17 runs in his three-over spell at an economy rate of 5.70.

Marcus Stoinis led the Punjab Kings' batting lineup, scoring 26 runs from 17 balls. Stoinis was the highest run-scorer among his teammates in the first inning. Prabhsimran Singh and Azmatullah Omarzai's 18-run knocks helped Punjab Kings put 101 on the scoreboard after batting first.

The Bengaluru bowling attack was clinical in the IPL 2025 Qualifier clash, restricting PBKS to 101 in just 14.1 overs. Josh Hazlewood also bagged three wickets in his 3.1-over spell. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal picked up two wickets.

Rajat Patidar Showers Praise On Suyash Sharma

While speaking at the post-match presentation, RCB captain Rajat Patidar showered praise on Suyash Sharma for chipping in well in the first inning of the game. The RCB captain also pointed out Suyash's strength, which is bowling in line with the stumps.

"We were very clear in our plans and how we have to bowl. Fast bowlers used the surface well, and Suyash chipped in well. He bowls in line of the stumps, which is his strength. I don't give him a lot of ideas, don't want to confuse him," Patidar said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Rajat Patidar further heaped praise on Phil Salt for giving the Bengaluru-based franchise a solid start in the crucial fixture.

"We had done a lot of practice throughout the tournament. One day of non-practice won't harm you. The way [Salt] is batting in every match, the way he is giving us starts, it is a treat. I am a big fan of him," he added.

Phil Salt Led RCB Batting Lineup with Unbeaten Fifty

During the run chase, Phil Salt's unbeaten half century made it easy for the Royal Challengers to chase down the 102-run target.