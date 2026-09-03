'He Has Personally Told Me That...': Ex-CSK Player Breaks Silence On MS Dhoni’s IPL Retirement Rumours

Chennai Super Kings legend MS Dhoni's IPL retirement has been a subject of debate. The 45-year-old didn't feature in IPL 2026 for CSK due to an injury, amid concern over his fitness to sustain the pressure of playing 20-over cricket week in, week out.

For the last two consecutive seasons, CSK have failed to make it to the playoff stage. Dhoni's CSK future seemed to have taken another jolt when reports of CSK denying him a stake in the team floated. But CEO Kasi Viswanathan rejected any such claims, stating that it was a baseless rumour.

Will MS Dhoni Feature In IPL 2027?

Now S Badrinath claimed MS Dhoni won't be playing as an impact player in IPL 2027. On his YouTube channel, the former CSK batter said, “He has personally told me that he won't play as an Impact Player. He sees himself as a full-time keeper, and that means he has to be on the field for the full 20 overs. So he won't play as an Impact Player, but I feel if he does, it'll tactically benefit CSK.

“His body cannot withstand long durations, which even Fleming has said. He is only going to bat after the 16th over and keep wickets. When his participation is so less, he would be ideal as an Impact Player.”

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The arrival of Sanju Samson has eased CSK's problem as it stands. Samson took very little time to hit the ground running for CSK after he joined them from Rajasthan Royals in a mega trade deal which saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran moving to the other side.

Samson almost smashed 500 runs in his first season with the five-time champions, which also included two massive centuries. Should Dhoni decide to hang up his boots, CSK already have a ready-made replacement in Samson in their ranks.