'He's A World-class Bowler': Tom Moody Bats For Mohammed Shami's Brilliance Ahead Of RCB vs LSG IPL 2026 Tie

Mohammed Shami has played a crucial role for the Lucknow Super Giants, spearheading their bowling attack in IPL 2026. Shami was traded off to LSG from Sunrisers Hyderabad, and it has turned out to be a gamble which has paid off for Rishabh Pant's side so far. LSG are all set to take on defending champions RCB on Wednesday.

Tom Moody Makes Huge Mohammed Shami Claim

Despite his injury concerns, Shami has maintained his consistency throughout IPL 2026, underlining his importance in the side. Shami might have taken just four wickets, but it's his impressive 6.2 economy rate which has made the difference. He has looked threatening with the new ball, and with a favourable bowling atmosphere in Bengaluru, he could pose a great threat to RCB.

Ahead of the match, LSG's Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody pointed out the reasons why Shami is considered among the modern bowling greats.

He told reporters, "As we know, he's a world-class bowler. He's come off a very good domestic season, so he's got the work underneath him as well. He looks fit and strong. We know that he brings a unique skill set with the new ball, swinging it both ways and being a real threat in the power play.

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“He's been terrific for us because he's the senior figure in our bowling attack. He's got great wisdom and leadership characteristics, and he's bringing all that to the table for us. What makes him good is his durability, his ability to swing the ball early, and his pace is still right up there. He's bowling in the high 130s, which is as good as it has been throughout his career. It's a credit to him that he's in that condition.”

LSG Get Huge Mayank Yadav Boost

Lucknow have also got a boost as Mayank Yadav has been declared fit and could feature in the match. The LSG management will take a call on whether to unleash the speedster right away or manage his workload in order to see out the crucial phase of IPL.

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