IPL 2026: Sri Lanka Speedster Dilshan Madushanka Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad As Brydon Carse's Replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced Dilshan Madushanka as Brydon Carse's replacement for the remainder of IPL 2026. Carse has been ruled out of the entire tournament after he was hit in his hand during a practice session ahead of SRH's IPL 2026 encounter against KKR.

An official statement from IPL confirmed the development. “Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have picked Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Brydon Carse for the remainder of TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Carse has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL season due to an injury. Dilshan Madushanka, a left-arm medium pacer, has represented Sri Lanka in 1 Test, 28 ODIs and 19 T20Is and has 70 wickets in international cricket against his name. He will join SRH for INR 75 Lakh. The Sri Lankan bowler was previously a part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL.”